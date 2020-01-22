Police kill 2 bandits, rescue 20 kidnap victims in Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has disclosed that 20 people abducted by gunmen along the Kaduna Zaria road have been rescued.

The victims were abducted on different occasions.

In a statement issued at about 9:45pm Wednesday in Kaduna. Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said eight people were rescued in a kidnapping incident that occurred along the Kaduna – Zaria road on Wednesday, while two of the bandits were killed.

Sabo also disclosed that three staff of Airtel Communication were abducted on Tuesday in

Maidaro village, Giwa Local government area of Kaduna state, adding that in the course of freeing the Airtel staff, nine people who were abducted during last week during an attack on the Emir of Postikum, were also rescued unhurt.

He said those abducted on Wednesday, were passengers travelling from Kano to Abuja in a Sharon bus which was blocked by the bandits along the Zaria – Kaduna road.

The statement reads: “On 22/1/2020 at about 0030hrs, the Command received a distress call through DPO Mararraban Jos that, some unknown armed bandits blocked the Kaduna-Zaria express highway and abducted eight (8) persons from a Sharon bus on their way from Kano to Abuja namely; Aisha Umar, Samira Ibrahim Dakata, Safiya Idris, Hauwa Aliyu, Aisha Yakubu, Ma’aru Adam, Safiya Audu and Yahaya Bello respectively all of Kano State.

“On receipt of the information, the Command mobilized teams of operatives with some Armored Personnel Carrier (APCs) vehicles to the area, engaged the attackers, successfully gunned down two of the bandits and rescued all the eight victims unhurt while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

“The Command is still on the trail of the hoodlums with a view to apprehending and bringing them to face justice.

“ In another separate incident, on 21/1/2020 at about 0600hrs, the Command received a distress call from good Samaritans through DPO Kidandan in Giwa L.G.A that, some bandits invaded Maidaro village and kidnapped three workers of Airtel Communication Company.

“The Command quickly mobilized operatives to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all the three workers unhurt namely; Henry Agim, Kamal Raman and Shegun Adejimoh.

“While, on man-hunt of the fleeing bandits, our operatives also intercepted nine other captives who were passengers of the Marcopolo luxurious bus that was attacked along Kaduna- Zaria Road on 14/01/2020 alongside the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum at foundation village.

“The victims are identified as; Abdulhafiz Wakil, Abdul Wasiu Jimmoh, Mujittaba, Hajara Usman, Emmanuela Dimka, Dahiru Isa and three others who were debriefed by the CP and supported to be reunited with their respective families.

“The Commissioner of Police Umar M. Muri sincerely appreciates the cooperation of the local communities recently by helping the Command to overcome the current security challenges in the State and enjoins the General Public to continue to support the Police to enable the Command sustain the win in the battle.

“The CP assures the good people of the State that the Command is resolute in its collective resolve to reduce crime to the barest minimum”.

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

