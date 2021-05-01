The Police Command in Enugu State says it has gunned down one armed robbery suspect, arrested two and recovered firearms and ammunition in operations carried out within seven days in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

Ndukwe noted that the command recovered two firearms, three live cartridges and other incriminating items.

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has reaffirmed commitment to rid the state of unrepentant criminals and their activities.

“On April 26, at about 10:45p.m., operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division recovered a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number: YAB 14 BT, alleged to have been snatched from its owner at gunpoint on the same date at about 9:10p.m.

“The recovery was due to intense pressure mounted by the operatives, which made the armed robbers to abandon the vehicle and escaped.

“However, intense discreet investigation is ongoing to apprehend them.

“In another development, operatives attached to Udi Police Division in synergy with local vigilance group, on April 21, at about 10:45p.m., intercepted a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, on old Udi-Oji River Road.

“The suspects opened fire on the team and in the ensuing gun duel one of them was gunned down and later confirmed dead in the hospital, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“One cut-to-size locally-made double barrel gun with three live cartridges, one torch-light, one lighter, a pack of matches and items suspected to be charms were recovered,’’ he said.

Ndukwe also said that police operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, on April 19, at about 4:00a.m., arrested Samuel Felix, 26, of Akwuke Road, Gariki in Enugu.

He said, “Police operatives recovered one cut-to-size locally-made double barrel gun.

“His arrest was sequel to a swift response to a distress call received same date at about 3:40a.m.

“It was alleged that the suspect and his accomplices at large, were robbing their victims of money, phones and other valuable at gunpoint in Agu-Uwani Akwuke Zone 2, Enugu.’’

The police spokesman noted that discreet investigations were ongoing on the various crime incidents adding that the arrested suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations. (NAN)

