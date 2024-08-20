Police, JTF rescue kidnap victim in Anambra



By Monday Ajogun

The Police Command in Anambra and security Joint Task Force (JTF) have rescued a kidnap victim in Ihiala area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Tuesday.’

Ikenga said the victim was rescued after operatives busted a criminal den at Umuduru, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the feat was achieved following the arrest of a suspect(name withheld) a few weeks ago.

Ikenga noted that the arrested suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious kidnap gang, terrorising Ihiala area of the state

He added that the rescued victim, a man in his mid 30s, had been debriefed and released to his family, while operations were still ongoing

Ikenga noted that the ongoing operation in Ihiala had a combined team of police, military personnel and members of Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG).

(NAN)