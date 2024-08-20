Police, JTF rescue kidnap victim in Anambra

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
59
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards


By Monday Ajogun

The Police Command in Anambra and security Joint Task Force (JTF) have rescued a kidnap victim in Ihiala area of the state.

The command’s  Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Tuesday.’

Ikenga said the victim was rescued after operatives busted a criminal den at Umuduru, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

National growth LS

He said that the feat was achieved following the arrest of a suspect(name withheld) a few weeks ago.

Ikenga noted that the arrested suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious kidnap gang, terrorising  Ihiala area of the state

He added  that the rescued victim, a man in his mid 30s, had been debriefed and released to his family, while operations were still ongoing

Ikenga noted that the ongoing operation in Ihiala had a combined team of police, military personnel and members of Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG).

(NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR