Police, JTF apprehend notorious kidnapper/armed robber, recover vehicle in Anambra 

The Police Command in Anambra and the security Joint Task Force (JTF) have apprehended one Pablo Mamu, and recovered one OFN rifle, one locally made pistol, one live 9mm Ammunition, eight live cartridges.

By Monday Ajogun

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Onitsha.

Ikenga said that the police also recovered one black Lexus 330 jeep with different plate numbers Abuja Reg. No. ABJ 159 LC and Enugu JRV 928 SX.

He said that the security team comprising of Police and Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) operatives in the early hours of Dec. 23, 2024 apprehended the suspect.

The PPRO said that the joint security team acted on credible information provided, burst the suspect in his abode and during a search conducted the above exhibits were found.

Ikenga noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, commended the synergy between the security operatives and the vigilance of the public in providing actionable intelligence.

Itam emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to ensure the safety and security of all residents during and after this festive season. (NAN)