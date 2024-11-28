Police, journalists partner to curb crimes in Ebonyi

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi council, and the Nigeria Police Force are to partner in the fight against crimes in the state.

By Christian Ogbonna

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Anthonia Uche-Anya, during a courtesy visit to her by the chapel on Thursday in Abakaliki described journalists as “critical stakeholders” in the fight against insecurity.

Uche-Anya assured the command’s continued relationship with the chapel to make Ebonyi free from security threats.

“When I assume office here in Ebonyi, I assured the people that my business remains the maintenance of law and order as well as improve security of lives and property,” she said.

On Police brutality, the Commissioner condemned the act and noted that the officers and men of the command were committed to security of the people, especially the media.

According to her, no police personnel has right to brutalise anybody under unwarranted action.

Earlier, Uchenna Inya, Chairman of the chapel, said the visit was to strengthen the relationship between the police and media practitioners in crime prevention.

Inya commended the Ebonyi police command on its efforts to stabilise the security system across communities in the state.

“We are here to assure you of our support in the fight against crime and criminality in our dear state through our reportage as watchdogs of the society,” he added.( NAN)