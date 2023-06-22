Police invite skitmaker for allegedly sexualising minor

By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has invited a content creator, Abdullahi Maruf, popularly called Trinity, for allegedly sexualising a minor in a viral skit video.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the invitation in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maruf had in a 38-second video asked a female minor to describe his genitals.

‘The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform good citizens and indeed the general public that content creator Abdullahi Maruf, also known as ‘Trinity’, has been invited in connection with a disturbing viral video ‘skit’ making the rounds.

“The video slightly above 38 seconds clearly depicts the sexualisation of a female minor who was compelled in a conversation with the skit-maker to describe his genitals,” the police spokesman said.

He said the command genuinely appreciated the energy and effort invested by every creative mind in their craft.

“But we are against offending the sensibilities of others through violence, sexual abuses and other extremities in the name of entertainment.”

Osifeso assured that the public would be given updates accordingly on the matter.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

