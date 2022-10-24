Police investigating attack on Lagos PDP guber candidate – spokesman

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State says it is investigating the Sunday attack on the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr Olajide Adediran.

Its spokesman, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Monday in his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“It is imperative to clarify that the party notified the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Badagry of the time and locations of their visits and adequate security was provided.

“However, the campaign train made an unscheduled visit to a totally different and undisclosed location on their way back without commensurate notification to the Police.

“The command is awaiting complaints/statement from victims which will assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The assurance is hereby given that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to arrest and prosecute the attackers,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

