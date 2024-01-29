Monday, January 29, 2024
Police investigating after young woman’s body found in refuse dump – PPRO

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The police in Benue are investigating after a body of a yet to be identified young woman was recovered in a refuse dump in Makurdi.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene  said:” we have already opened investigation into the matter.

”The identity of the victim is still unknown,” she said.

She said the command would do everything to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

NAN reports that the corpse was tied, put into a sack and left at a refuse dump around Iorapuu Adai Street, Nyima Hudco Quarters, Makurdi. (NAN)

