Police investigates killing of an officer in Lagos

September 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



The  Police Command in State has begun investigation the killing of an officer, CSP Kazeem Abonde, a  a raid of criminal hideouts in Ajao Estate, on Thursday.

The spokesman for the command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu,  announced this in a statement on Friday.

Ajisebutu said the officer  died  tactical teams of the command, comprising men drawn from RRS, Taskforce, Ajao Estate Division,  and other divisions were carrying out raid of identified flashpoints and enforcing the ban on use of  commercial motorcycles in restricted areas in the estate.

He noted that the exercise was a routine proactive approach aimed curtailing activities of armed robbers and other criminal elements in the state.

He said   that  similar exercises were carried out in the past in other parts of the state, which resulted in reduction in crimes in the areas.

“After the successful operations which led to the arrest of some of the suspects, other criminal elements and in large numbers,  laid siege at   the exit of the estate and attacked the with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“Unfortunately, CSP  Abonde, attached to the Operations Department of the command was brutally killed by the hoodlums.

“The DPO Ajao Estate, CSP Abdullahi Malla and other police officers equally sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The corpse of the deceased officer has been deposited the Yaba Mainland Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

The image maker said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu condemned the attack on the and had directed that a discreet investigation the incident be carried out immediately.

“The CP has equally vowed to that all suspects responsible for the dastardly act will  be brought to book soon”. (NAN)

