Police investigate lifeless body dumped on Enugu road

October 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Police Command in Enugu State says it started investigation into the alleged murder of Stephen Ajah in Nkanu West Local Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a issued to journalists in Enugu, said that the lifeless body of Ajah was on the Ozalla-Agbani Road in the early hours of Monday.

He said: “There was a case of murder of a young man identified as Stephen Ajah, along Ozalla-Agbani Road in Nkanu West Local Area yet-to- identified armed men.

“The lifeless body of the said young man was rushed to the hospital police operatives, where he was confirmed dead a doctor on duty and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy”.

Ndukwe said that the command launched investigation with a to apprehend the of the homicide. (NAN)

