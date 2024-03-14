Police investigate death of female baker in Lagos

Favour Lashem
The Police Command in Lagos State,  says it has begun investigation into the death of a female baker, one Tina Ileogben, whose dead body was found in her room.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had evacuated the  remains of the deceased to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for autopsy.

He said one Akeem, a coworker of the deceased, and her landlord reported the case at the Dopemu Police Division on Wednesday.

The report was made after they discovered her dead body at her residence on Olowo Street, Alhaja Shifiwa area of Dopemu, Agege in Lagos state.

He said  the coworker reported that the deceased was absent from work  and a  senior member of staff  on duty, instructed him to  check up on her,  since she lived close to the company.

“On getting there, Akeem met her room open, entered the room with two  neighbours of the deceased, and discovered her  lifeless naked body in a pool of blood with her neck slit.

“Investigation is  ongoing but regarding the alleged missing heart of the deceased, nothing of such happened,” Hundeyin said.

An elder sister to the deceased, identified as Justina, told newsmen that her sister was allegedly  raped before she was killed.

Justina, who demanded for justice from the police, urged the command  to track down the suspect(s) responsible for her sister’s death. (NAN)

