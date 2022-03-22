Police investigate alleged shooting, murder of female baker in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has began investigation into the alleged shooting and murder of a baker in Enugu, Miss Chinenye Opah.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday while confirming the incident.

Ndukwe said that the incident happened on March 18 at about 14:50p.m. when a yet-to-be identified armed men stormed Ologo quarters close to the Coal Camp axis of Enugu.

“Investigation has since been launched into the case of alleged shooting and murder of a female victim identified as Chinenye Opah, by yet-to-be identified armed men. Further development will be communicated, please,” he said.

An eyewitness, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that the armed men, who were masked, stormed the Ologo quarters on two Hilux vehicles.

According to him, immediately they alighted from their vehicles, they started shooting sporadically and in the ensuing confusion shot and killed the young lady-Chinenye Opah.

He said that Opah was rushed to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu where she was confirmed dead after a few hours.

Her corpse had been deposited at the Eastern Nigeria Medical Center, Enugu. (NAN)

