Police investigate alleged officer’s suicide in Port Harcourt

By Desmond Ejibas

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the commencement of an investigation into the death of a police officer who allegedly took his own life in Port Harcourt.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

“We received a report about an officer who allegedly killed himself.

“However, we are currently investigating the report to ascertain what transpired,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko reported that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for a thorough investigation.

According to viral reports on Monday, Insp. Maxwell Zabu, formerly a security detail to Victor Ihunwo, a former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Council, allegedly shot himself at Ihunwo’s residence in Eagle Island, Port Harcourt.

A source familiar with the incident said that the matter was reported to the Azikiwe Police Division in the area.

“Following the report, detectives from the division visited the scene as part of preliminary investigation procedures,” the source added. (NAN)