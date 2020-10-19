Police investigate alleged murder of teenager in Kano

The Police Command in Kano Stat, says it has constituted a committee to investigate the alleged murder of a 17-year-old man, Saifullahi Sani-Musa, in police custody.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, stated this in a statement while reacting to the alleged murder of the teenager by the police.

Haruna who refuted the allegations against the police said the committee was set up to unravel the cause of the death of the teenager.

He said that the command received a report of clash between hoodlums in the early hours of Monday at Kofar Mata area of the metropolis.

The spokesman disclosed that the command deployed policemen to the area to avert breakdown of law and order.

Haruna said that one of the police personnel deployed to the scene was wounded alongside another person, adding that the police team rescued the wounded, the personnel and teenager to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

According to him, medical personnel at the hospital confirmed the teenager dead while the policeman is still on admission.