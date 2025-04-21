Police investigate alleged killing of late Comfort Omoge’s grandson in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has begun investigation into the death of Prince OgoOluwa Omoge, the grandson of late music icon, Comfort Omoge

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has begun investigation into the death of Prince OgoOluwa Omoge, the grandson of late music icon, Comfort Omoge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) OgoOluwa was allegedly killed by a scavenger on Friday in Okitipupa.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Command’s spokesman, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said that the suspect had been arrested and the case transfered to the State Criminal investigation Department (SCID), Akure.

Ayanlade said: “I can confirm to you that the suspect is in our custody in the SCID in Akure for further investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Omoge.

“The suspect will definitely face the law and justice will prevail in the case.

The unfortunate incident, which happened on the Ayeka/Igbokoda Expressway in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, has left residents in shock and disbelief.

Meanwhile, Mr Andrew Ogunsakin, the Chairman, Okitipupa LGA, said he had engaged in discussions with local leaders, representatives of Hausa/Fulani community, traditional rulers and youths to foster peaceful coexistence.

Ogunsakin, who also commended the swift response of the police by arresting the suspect, also assured Okitipupa residents of his administration’s commitment to security of lives and property. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)