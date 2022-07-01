Police invade suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Ebonyi, Kill 1

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi says it has raided the Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) suspected camp, killed one and arrested another.



The command’s Spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakiliki and made available to newsmen on Friday.



Anyanwu stated that the operation was carried out by the tictical team of the command, led by SP Jerry Maigorosom.

He stated that the camp was located at Oriuzor Village in Ezza North Local Government Area (LGA).



“At about 1435hrs of June 30, the tactical team of the command stormed the camp of suspected IPOB adherents at Oriuzor Village through a credible intelligence at the disposal of the command.



“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire on them, leading to a gun duel.

“In the process, one of the hoodlums, identified as Elijah, was fatally wounded, while six others escaped with gunshot injuries.



“Fortunately, one of them, Chibundu Ali, 18, a native of Ezzama, Ezza East Development Centre was arrested and taken into custody.



He is being interrogated to unravel the identity of other fleeing suspects,” Anyanwu stated.



He added that the camp was ransacked and destroyed and some items recovered.

According to the statement, the items included one cut-to-size AK47 rifle with a few rounds of its live ammunition.



Others were locally-fabricated revolver pistol and expanded ammunition shell, amongst others.



It alleged that the items were stolen during an attack on a Divisional Police Station in Ezza South LGA.



It added that operatives attached to the Ohaozara Divisional Station also nabbed an armed robbery syndicate, which allegedly specialised in snatching of vehicles and motorcycles from Enugu and other neighboring states.



It stated that three suspects, including a lady and Ebubeagu personnel, were rounded up at Uburu in Ohaozara LGA, while negotiating the sale of one of the stolen motorcycles. (NAN)

