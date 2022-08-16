Police intercept unregistered truck conveying motorcycles, persons to Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun, on Monday, intercepted an unregistered truck conveying 12 persons and14 suspected stolen motorcycles to the state.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s Spokesperson, said that the unmarked truck was intercepted at Oke-Odo in Osogbo.

“At about 3.30 p.m. on Monday, the Police received information that one unregistered truck was conveying some suspected persons from the Northern part of the country to the state.

“The suspected truck was intercepted at Oke-Odo by policemen and when a search was conducted on the truck, 14 men, who could not give reasonable explanation of their purpose for coming to the state, were arrested.

“12 suspected stolen motorcycles were also found on the truck,’’ she said.

Opalola said that the suspects and the motorcycles had been handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and profiling. (NAN)

