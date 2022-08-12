Police intercept 21 parcels of illicit drugs in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted 21 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in Ogba area of Lagos State.

The Spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the operatives attached to Area G Command, Ogba, intercepted the parcels and arrested the suspect.

“The illicit drugs were being conveyed and concealed in the bonnet of a Sienna bus with registration number BEN 883 LW driven by one Kalu Orji, 32, of Angle 90, Auchi, Edo State.

“Luck, however, ran out of the suspect when vigilant policemen on stop-and-search, stopped the vehicle at about 3:40 p.m on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Aguda near Excellence Hotel, Ogba.”

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the suspect and exhibit be transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation.

Hundeyin said that the CP reassured the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustainable fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State.(NAN)

