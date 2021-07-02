Police intensify security over attack threats on Osun communities

The Police Command in Osun said it has put adequate measures in place to secure lives and property of residents of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, gave the assurance in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Friday in Osogbo.

According to Olokode, the police have re-strategised security architecture in the state to nib in the bud threat of ‘letters of attack’ on some communities by unscrupulous elements.

He stated that the police were putting in efforts to ensure that residents went about their lawful businesses and sleep with their eyes closed.

“This has become necessary due to the letters of invasion written to some communities in the state by unscrupulous elements.

“The police command, in collaboration with other security agents and local security outfits, is, however, working tooth and nail to arrest the criminals and bring them to book.

“We are using this avenue to re-assure the good people of the state of the police readiness to tackle all forms of criminal activities and threat.

“We urge members of the public to comport themselves and jettison fear of insecurity in the state,’’ he said.

The police commissioner advised citizens of the state to be conscious, vigilant, cooperate and collaborate with security agents by giving useful and timely information to them.

He urged them to report any suspicious movement or activity of criminals through these numbers: 08039537995 and 08123823981. (NAN)

