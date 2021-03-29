The Police Command in Osun on Monday said it was intensifying efforts to rescue the three travelers kidnapped in Ife-Ilesha, Osu, Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the police were already on trail of the kidnappers and closing in on them.

Opalola said the incident which happened on March 26 was reported to the police the following day, adding that police operatives had been deployed and were on the trail of the kidnappers.

She said the kidnappers had made contact with the family of one of the kidnapped victims.

“The matter was reported to the police in Osu Division on Friday by one Tanko Haruna, said to be Seriki Hausa of Iyere community.

“Police officers are however working hard to rescue those abducted and arrest the perpetrators,” she said.

“He said someone called him on telephone that his brother, Usman and two others had been abducted.

“He also said the kidnappers were requesting for ransom before they would release his brother.

When contacted, the Seriki Hausa of Iyere Community said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N50 million, but they were still negotiating with them. (NAN)

