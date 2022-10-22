Police in Zamfara rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers

By Ishaq Zaki

Police in Zamfara rescued 10 female kidnap victims and a one-year old baby on Friday after they had spent five days in captivity.

Police spokesman in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated that the rescue resulted from an extensive search-and-rescue operation at Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

“On Monday, Oct. 17, a group of bandits invaded Manye village in Anka Local Government Area of the state and abducted 10 women and a one-year-old child to Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf deployed reinforcement of police tactical operatives to Anka Divisional Police Office and local vigilantes for the rescue operation.

“The rescue mission was successfully accomplished with the full support of stakeholders, particularly the Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government Area,’’ Shehu stated.

He added that the rescued victims were taken to a hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the police and handed over to their family members.

Shehu stated also that Mr Yusuf commended the Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government Area for his full support and partnership during the operation and congratulated the victims for regaining freedom. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

