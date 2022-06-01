Police in Yobe warn against fraudulent text messages in “support” of presidential candidate

Police in Yobe on Wednesday warned residents to beware of fraudulent cell phone SMS asking them to register support for a presidential candidate and get N69,220 reward.

Police spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, gave the warning when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

He said criminals were using the Short Message Service (SMS) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The SMS reads: “Presidential Candidate Support: Beloved, vote Atiku Abubakar as your choice for change and N69,220 will be offered to you as a serious member. Call management on 07062506048.’’

“Investigation reveals that this text message is a fake. It must have emanated from fraudsters.

“Anyone that responds to it will be required to provide security details of his or her bank account to the fraudster who will break into the account and steal money in it.

“Police are investigating a recent case in which a woman was defrauded of N1.7 million in similar circumstance after fraudsters offered to auction some relief materials to her,’’ Abdulkarim said.

He stressed that under no circumstance should ATM codes, BVN and other bank security codes be provided to dubious persons during business transactions.

He also called on POS operators to be cautious of fake transaction text messages.

“There are reports of people going to POS operators to request for cash and the latter would receive credit alert through his or her bank account.

“Many POS operators were defrauded through this means, even as the usual transaction messages were sent to them.

“What needs to be understood is that bank transaction messages must come in the corporate name of the bank, and do not receive responses or replies.

“When someone says he pays money into your account and the text message comes in an anonymous or individual’s name, it is simply a fake,’’ Abdulkarim said.

He also called on prospective beneficiaries of Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) to avoid paying money to dubious individuals who claimed they could facilitate their selection into the schemes.

Abdulkarim stressed that government would not request payment from any applicant, adding that inquiries on SIPs should be channelled to state co-ordinators for advice. (NAN)

