Police in Osun assure of security at PDP’s governorship primary election

By Olajide Idowu

Police in Osun on Monday assured of adequate security before, during and beyond the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election scheduled for Tuesday in Osogbo.

Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, urged politicians to operate and conduct their affairs in line with the Electoral Act, while warning against thuggery and hooliganism during the exercise.

“As the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for Tuesday gathers momentum, the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Olawale Olokode, assures the general public of adequate security before, during and beyond the exercise.

“He urges politicians to play the game as stipulated in line with the Electoral Act 2010.

“The police and other security agencies in the state will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants and all the eligible electorates/delegates to exercise their franchise.

“The police will, however, not hesitate to deal decisively and within the ambit of law with anyone or group of persons who might attempt to foment trouble or disrupt the smooth conduct of the election,’’ Opalola stated.

The statement appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble during the exercise and beyond.

It also warned youths not allow themselves to be used by any politician to cause crisis in the state as the police would not tolerate thuggery, gangsters and hooligans.

“The commissioner enjoins the good people of the state to go about their lawful activities as the police have taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.’’ the statement added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

