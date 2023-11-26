Police in Ogun deny torturing suspected cultist to death

Police in Ogun on Sunday denied torturing a suspected cultist who died in their custody.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday that the suspect died in police cell, but not as a result of torture.

“Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. Ogun police command is well-versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody,’’ she stated.

She explained that police arrested one Seyi Oduyiga and Gbenga Adejoke, suspected notorious cultists and members of cult groups – Buccaneer and Eiye Confraternity.

“For the records, the deceased was already charged for cult-related activities and was taken to a special court on cultism in Abeokuta on Thursday.

“The court did not sit, however, and he was returned to police headquarters on the same day.

“Oduyiga was to be taken to court at its next sitting which was on Friday.

“However, at about 5 a.m. on the same Friday, he went berserk, shouting, gnashing his teeth, and assaulting other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted.

“Other suspects in the cell alerted policemen on duty and he was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital, Abeokuta, alongside suspects that he had bitten.

“Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Oduyiga while on medical attention, later gave up the ghost,’’ Odutola stated.

She added that police had ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Oduyiga’s death and would make the result public.

By Abiodun Lawal (NAN)

