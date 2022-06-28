Police in Ogun deny responsibility in the shooting of motorist

Police in Ogun say they do not have a hand in the shooting of a motorist on Wasimi-Itori axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Monday.

Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday at Sango-Ota that an operative of another security agency was responsible for the shooting.

Oyeyemi, however, refused to name the security agency.

Onlookers had said that a policeman shot the motorist, an action which led to a gridlock as protesters blocked the highway.

Motorists were stuck in the gridlock for hours except for those who knew alternative routes to their destinations.

Oyeyemi said that contrary to claims made by the protesters it was an operative of another security agency who shot at the motorist in a flagrant display of impunity.

The police spokesperson also countered the claim that the victim was dead and said he was receiving treatment in a hospital.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Mr Larne Bankole, had visited the victim at the hospital.

Oyeyemi noted that it was wrong for a security operative to shoot at harmless civilians.

“We are making every effort to ensure that the person that shot the motorist does not go unpunished.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the perpetrator is arrested and face the wrath of the law,’’ Oyeyemi said. (NAN)

