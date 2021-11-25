Police in Niger State rescue 8 kidnap victims

Police in Niger State say they have eight persons kidnapped at Sarkin Pawa Forest of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement issued in on that the victims were kidnapped on Sunday in the local government area Kaduna- Highway.

Abiodun said based on credible intelligence, police operatives on patrol along Lukuma/Shafe Road of Sarkin Pawa the victims on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

Abiodun added that seven of the victims hail Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State while the eighth victim hails Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the victims began their journey Kankia town in Katsina State on Nov. 21 heading to when they were kidnapped Kaduna/ Expressway.

“In the course of debriefing the victims, it was discovered that they were taken to Kofa Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,’’ he stated.

Abiodun added that efforts were on-going to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“We appeal to rural dwellers to assist in the on-going fight against criminals with intelligence information that could aid the police in apprehending the miscreants,’’ he stated. (NAN)

