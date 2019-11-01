Police in Niger nab suspect for allegedly issuing fake NCE certificate

Niger Police Command says it has arrested one Daniel Olamide, 32, for allegedly issuing forged National Certificate in Education, (NCE) of College of Education, Minna, to one Zuwaira Ubaida.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Minna, on Friday.

Usman said acting on a tip off, a team of policemen attached to the State Intelligence Bureau of the Command, arrested Olamide, of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly forged NCE certificates.

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that he only offered to assist Ubaida, of Army Barracks, Minna, in signing her clearance form because of her ill-health.

He claimed he later issued her the forged certificate instead of collecting the original certificate on her behalf.

The commissioner said further investigations revealed that the suspect had so far issued fake NCE certificates of the same institution to eight different people; and eight such certificates were recovered from the suspect.

The police commissioner said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were concluded. (NAN)