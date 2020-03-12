Police in Montenegro arrest man for spreading fake coronavirus news

Montenegrin police said on Thursday that they had arrested a man in Podgorica for disseminating what they said was false information related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Person arrested for spreading fake news on the presence of Covid-19 in Montenegro,’’ Podgorica police tweeted.

The man faces criminal charges of spreading fake news and disturbing the public.

The man, Milivoje Brkovic, posted a message to Facebook on Wednesday that he had information about 13 coronavirus cases in Montenegro and that the authorities were hiding the outbreak.

Officially, there are no coronavirus cases in the smallest former Yugoslav republic.

Brkovic also posted the video of police arriving at his home on Wednesday night to hand him orders to turn himself in. (dpa/NAN)