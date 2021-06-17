Police in Lagos, Ogun collaborate on border communities’ security

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, Health, News, Security 0



 Police Lagos and Ogun are collaborating to secure border communities between the two , Police spokesman Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said.

Adejobi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the commands the two had worked out modalities for the operation.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on June 10, while donating some equipment to the police and other security agencies hinted of collaboration between police Lagos and Ogun .

The governor had said that the measure to secure border communities and waterways between the two states from criminal elements in such areas.

NAN also reports that President Muhammadu inaugurated the equipment, which included 150 double cabin vehicles, 30 patrol vehicles, 1,000 ballistic vests, 1,000 ballistic helmets, 1,000 handheld police radios/walkie talkies and 100 patrol bikes.

Others two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), four high capacity troops’ carriers, two anti-riot water cannon vehicles, office/ furniture and other ancillary support resources.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos State, Mr Dotun Odubona, to meet with his Ogun counterpart and fashion out modalities of policing our border communities.

“Police in Lagos State has embarked on constant raids of flash points along the border towns. This operation has assisted the in keeping miscreants, especially cultists at bay.

“The effort of the two commands is solid and productive. hope to introduce another form of strategy which will be kept secret for now,’’ Adejobi said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,