Police in Lagos identify BRT bus attackers

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State says suspected motorcyclists, whose motorcycles were seized, are the suspects that allegedly attacked a BRT bus on Wednesday in Orile area of the state.

Command’s Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

Hundeyin said that it was not a case of armed robbery, but the attack was a reaction by the suspected motorcyclists to the seizure of their motorcycles.

He said that the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit, had raided commercial motorcyclists plying the BRT lanes and other prohibited roads and seized some motorcycles.

He alleged that some of the motorcyclists were those that resisted the police because of their positions but were arrested during the raid.

“Some of these motorcyclists got angry and mobilised themselves to protest and the nearest Lagos State Government facility they saw around was the BRT coming.

“They forced the driver to stop and attacked the bus; and the driver was not bold enough to drive through them, he waited and ran out of the bus, while the riders vandalised the windows of the BRT.

“There are claims that some people were robbed in the bus, nobody has come forward to the police to reports that,” he said.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit on Tuesday, impounded 164 motorcycles on the state’s highways.

The motorcycles, according to the taskforce, contravene the Lagos State Road Transport Sector Reform Laws of 2018 which prohibits motorcyclists from using all highways in the state.(NAN)