Saturday, February 3, 2024
Police in Lagos arrest suspected cultist with pistol, cartridges

By Favour Lashem
The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a suspected cult leader, whose gang attempted to forcefully take over a tricycle (Keke Maruwa) park in Fadeyi area.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday by operatives attached to Onipanu Police Division,

He said that the police received information that six suspected cult members were harrassing commercial tricycle operators  at the Keke Maruwa park at Fayedi area.

”The suspects armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, cutlasses, axe, disrupted the activities of the park and also tried to attack the chairman of the said park.

”On receipt of the information, a team of anti-crime operatives immediately went to the scene, and one Seun Olatunbosu, 29-years-old, was arrested with one locally made pistol and two live cartridges while others escaped”.

The command’s spokesperson said that during investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Black Axe confraternity.

”Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang,” Hundeyin said. (NAN)

