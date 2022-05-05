Police in Lagos arrest Lebanese for reckless driving

The Police command in Lagos Statetate said it had arrested a middle-aged Lebanese, John Greg, who allegedly drove against traffic recklessly, knocked down a pedestrian and escaped.

The command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his veryfied Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

According to Hundeyin, on May 4 at about 7.45 a.m., a middle aged Lebanese by name John Greg drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road, Victoria Island.

He said the suspect knocked down one female, Omotomi Akinsanya, which resulted in serious injuries to her leg.

“He sped off but was chased and arrested. Suspect in our custody. Vehicle impounded and in our station.

“Victim undergoing treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). Victim’s family duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed.

Investigation ongoing,” he said. (NAN)

