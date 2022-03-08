Police in Kebbi confirm bandits’ attack, killing of vigilantes

By Muhammad Lawal

Police in Kebbi on Tuesday confirmed an attack on members of local vigilance group, “Yansa Kai’’ at Makuku Village in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The attack resulted in the killing of unspecified number of members of the vigilance group.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack was believed to have been carried out by bandits terrorising Niger and Zamfara.

He said the police were still compiling a report on the number of casualties.

“Actually, some members of `Yansa Kai’ lost their lives on Sunday in Mokuku Village.

“The bandits were escaping from Air Force attacks in Niger and parts of Zamfara.

“ `Yansa Kai’ vigilantes saw them, but rather than reporting to the police or to relevant authorities, they decided to confront the bandits and some of them were killed.

“We are yet to ascertain the actual figure of victims as we are still compiling our report,’’ Abubakar told NAN. (NAN)

