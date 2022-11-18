Police in Kaduna thwart bandits’ attack, arrest 1, recover 5 motorcycles

By Mohammed Tijjani

Police thwarted bandits attack in Kaduna State on Thursday, arrested one suspect and impounded five motorcycles.

Police spokesman in Kaduna State, DSP Muhammad Jalige, stated on Friday that they got information on Thursday that bandits were sighted on Galadimawa-Tumburku Road in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on motorcycles.

He stated that Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Yekini Ayoku, ordered the deployment of men of “Operation Whirl Punch’’ and those of the divisional team to clear the highway of the miscreants.

“In the ensuing engagement, the bandits caved in to superior fire power and professional tactical manoeuvre of the police operatives and scampered in different directions with bullet wounds.

“This was not before one of the outlaws, resident at Madugu Village was apprehended and five of their operational motorcycles recovered.

“The suspect, who has confessed to being a bandit, and exhibits were immediately moved to the police station for thorough investigation,’’ he stated.

Jalige enjoined residents of the area to be on the lookout for suspicious individuals with bullet wounds and report them to the police and to other security agencies. (NAN)

