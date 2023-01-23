Police in Jos rescue kidnapped victim, arrest 6 suspects

By Martha Nyam

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, on Monday paraded six suspects allegedly linked to different crimes in the state.

Onyeka, who paraded them at the Command Headquarters in Jos, also announced the rescue of a kidnapped victim before the newsmen.

The police chief said some of the suspects were involved in illegal possession of firearms, car theft, among others.

He said that the suspects had made useful statements that would aid the arrest of some fleeing suspects, adding that the suspects would be arrested and brought to face the wrath of the law.

“The combined efforts of the police and some relevant security groups have led to the arrest of two males of Shen, Du, in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) who were in possession of 200 pieces of G3 live ammunition.

“They also had with them 80 pieces of AK-47 live ammunition, 56 pieces of Type 06 live ammunitions and an empty magazine.

“The suspects also disclosed that one Dajah, transported the ammunitions to them through a commercial driver from Maiduguri.

“They also confessed that two men from Kunet, Bokkos Local Government Area also received a G3 rifle from the same source but the rifle had since been recovered.

“Similarly, while on routine patrol, operatives of the Eagle Eye patrol team also arrested one Uche Mathew and Michael Okoro, who are suspected car snatchers along the Bukuru highway and a Lexus 300 recovered from them.

“On Jan. 21, a kidnap victim, Samuel Samson, of Toro LGA, Bauchi State, was rescued by the police in the state and has received treatment from the police clinic, given the frail state he was found when rescued.

“The victim, after regaining consciousness, revealed that he was kidnapped from his home in Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja but was disposed off in Jos after his abductors realised he was not the person they intended to kidnap.

“Efforts are on to reunite the victim with his family and apprehend the culprits,” Onyeka said.

The police chief said it was visible that the breakthrough was

realised through the emplacement of

tested security strategies in visibility and community policing with intensified and intelligence-led stop and search operations.

He said other modalities and the constant patrol led to the success recorded.

Onyeka said that the existing synergy between the police and other security agencies as well as strategic security help groups such as Hunters Association of Nigeria, Neighbourhood Watch and others had also tremendously

made the task of policing the state rewarding.

The police chief assured the state that the war on criminal activities in the state was continuing with renewed vigour and determination amid logistics challenges experienced by the command.

He enjoined members of the public to provide the command with useful and timely information, to help them improve on timely responses. (NAN)