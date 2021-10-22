Police in Imo seek residents’ support to arrest assailants who burnt police station

 Police in Imo on Friday in Owerri appealed to residents to assist with information that could lead to the of those who attacked Isiala Mbano police on Thursday.

Assailants went to the in five cars and three motorcycles about 6 p.m. on Thursday and threw bombs the building.

The police said in a statement issued by the spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam that the building which was already compromised during the October 2020 #EndSARS was further damaged by the bombs.

Abattam added that the police were able to repel the gunmen who fled when the police returned fire.

He stated also that one officer was injured in the attack, but no arm was lost.

According to Abattam, the of Police in the state, Rabiu Hussaini, appealed to residents to help to protect police stations and assist the police to the fleeing assailants.

CP Hussaini commended officers and men of the for gallantry in repelling the attack and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He also thanked people of the state for their “unflinching support’’ and enjoined them to to work in synergy with the police and other security agencies to combat crime. (NAN)

