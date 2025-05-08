Police in Imo demotes officer for brutalising middle-aged man

The Police Command in Imo has demoted an officer, Sgt. Anayo Ekezie, to the rank of Corporal, for brutalising a middle-aged man in the state with a smoke gunner.

By Peter Okolie



The Police Command in Imo has demoted an officer, Sgt. Anayo Ekezie, to the rank of Corporal, for brutalising a middle-aged man in the state with a smoke gunner.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Owerri.

Okoye said the demoted officer was identified in a viral video showing police officers assaulting the young man along the Owerri–Aba Road.

He said that the command in response initiated a disciplinary action against the officers.

According to him, other officers seen in the video of the assault were Insp Ofem Obongha and Insp Obinna Okereke, all from the Safer Highway Unit.

“Following a review of the video, the command conducted an orderly room trial in line with the Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedures.

“Sgt. Ekezie was found guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and has been demoted to the rank of Corporal.

“Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control, which allowed the unprofessional conduct to occur,”

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aboki Danjuma, condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as a breach of the Force’s Code of Conduct and human rights standards.

He said Danjuma reiterated the zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct and promised appropriate action for those found guilty.

Okoye therefore, urged members of the public to report any incidents of police misconduct through the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), X-Squad Unit, or via 08033424051, 0814 802 4755.

The police spokesman emphasised the command’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and protecting citizens’ rights. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)