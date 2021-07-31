Police in Enugu urge public to help lost-and-found child reunite with family

The Police Command in Enugu State urged members of the public to assist the command in reuniting a lost-but-  child with his family.

The police made the appeal in a statement on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that on July 26 at about 5:10p.m., a male child of about six years old (picture attached) was wandering on the Holy Ghost axis of Enugu metropolis.

“The child was to Police Station (CPS), Enugu, by a good Samaritan.

is about 3 feet tall, dark in complexion and observed to be defective in speech,” said.

The police spokesman said that all efforts by the command to get other details of the child and reunite him with his family failed.

“Hence, the parents, , relatives anyone with useful information that help in reuniting the child with his family, are advised to promptly visit Police Station, Enugu call 08034490387,” said. (NAN)

