Police in Enugu holds CBT for recruits on April 20

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigeria Police Command in Enugu State says the Computer-Based Test for recruits to the command will hold on April 20.

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar as given the directive in Enugu on Thursday.

Abubakar said the test would hold by 7 a.m. at Foretrust Digital Consulting Limited in Premier Layout by New Artisan, near Dunamis Church, Enugu.

The commissioner wished the constables best of luck in the examination.

He urged the recruits, who qualified for the test, to check their recruitment status and print out their CBT test/examination slip, by logging into: www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“Also, recruits for the CBT must appear at the venue in white shorts and shirt, as well as come along with printout of the CBT slip.

“They should come with their National Identification Number (NIN) slip and must compulsorily adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols, especially by wearing facemask during the exercise,” he said.

He urged the recruits to channel all complaints regarding the examination through 08100004507 or send an email to [email protected].

“They can also call 08099854883 for enquiries patterning to the venue of the examination,” he added. (NAN)

