Police in Enugu arrest 4 for stealing MTN inverter batteries

The Police Command in Enugu State said it had arrested four suspected members of a syndicate who vandalised and stole MTN telecom solar inverter batteries.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that they were arrested on Feb. 25.

Ndukwe said that 16 pieces of solar inverter batteries and a mini bus with registration number BLF596XA were recovered from the suspects.