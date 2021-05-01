Police in Edo arrest 5 armed robbery suspects, recover 2 stolen vehicles

The Police Command in Edo announced the arrest of five notorious armed suspects in connection with the theft of two vehicles.

This was contained in a statement issued in Benin by SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command.

Bello disclosed the suspects were arrested within Edo and Kogi on Tuesday and Thursday, adding they had all confessed the crimes, while investigation is still ongoing.

He also disclosed the suspects will soon charged courts as soon as investigation is concluded.

He, however, disclosed the stolen vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Lexus 330 Sport Utility Vehicle, had been recovered by men of the command.

The spokesman noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, had reiterated his commitment rid the state of activities.

He quoted Ogbadu as saying that with good and timely from the people of the state, crime will reduced. (NAN)

