Police in Ebonyi on Wednesday dismissed a rumour that hoodlums set a vehicle and two motorcycles ablaze in Abakaliki.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, stated that the vehicle in question caught fire because of overheating of the engine and not as a result of an attack.

She added that the police was not aware of the incident involving two motorcycles and promised to investigate the matter. (NAN)

