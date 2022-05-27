Police in Ebonyi begin campaign against jungle justice

Police in Ebonyi have begun a campaign against jungle justice and mob actions.

They enjoined members of the public to shun mob action and jungle justice so as to tackle the criminality not only in the state but in the country at large.

Police spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, said in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday that the police had conducted a two-day campaign and sensitisation of stakeholders in Ebonyi.

He stated that the campaign was taken to Abakaliki Mechanic Village, the Ebonyi branch of Okada-Riders Association, the International Market, Abakaliki and the Ebonyi Tricycle Association secretariat, among others.

“There is the need to shun jungle justice. It is not a good approach to achieving a society devoid of crime.

“Jungle justice and mob action escalate crimes in the society. Let us allow the rule of law to prevail.

“People must report crimes to the police in the interest of justice.

“Report to the police for proper investigation to allow the criminal justice system to prevail on suspects rather than take the laws into your hands,’’ Anyanwu admonished. (NAN)

