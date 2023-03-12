Police in Delta will no longer tolerate attacks on personnel – Commissioner

By Edeki Igafe

Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Ari Ali warned on Sunday that the police would no longer tolerate attacks on officers performing their lawful duties.

Ali gave the warning in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe in Warri.

He advised residents to seek redress through proper channels rather than taking the laws into their hands.

“In strong terms, assault on police officers on lawful duties by anyone will no longer be tolerated.

“Residents should redress their grievances through established channels rather than taking the laws into their hands,’’ he warned.

Ali was reacting to the assault on one police sergeant by a Naval rating on Thursday at Enerhen Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

He said the police and the leadership of the Nigerian Navy in Delta had already taken steps to avert a recurrence.

“On March 8, a naval rating and two others who lodged at a hotel behind Enerhen Division of the police had an altercation with one of the policemen posted at the police station as Station Guards.

“Surprisingly, on March, 9, the naval rating returned to the station with about 15 other ratings and attacked the police sergeant with whom he had an altercation the previous day, tore his uniform and inflicted injuries on him.

“The Divisional Police Officer at Enerhen Division promptly responded with his men, and the attack was successfully repelled while the naval rating, the arrowhead of the group was arrested.’’

Ali said that the Navy in Warri on getting the information immediately directed a team of Naval Police personnel to proceed to the Division.

He added that the arrested naval rating was released to the Navy on request for necessary disciplinary action while the injured police sergeant was taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Ali condemned the action of the naval ratings, but appreciated members of the public for their concern and urged people to seek proper channels to address grievances. (NAN)