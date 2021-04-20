The Police Command in Delta says it has apprehended two suspected kidnappers and rescued four victims in two separate operations.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Command, DSP Edafe Bright, made this known in a statement, on Tuesday in Warri.

Bright said two of the victims, Solomon Otomierewo and Rukewe Urhiephroune, were kidnapped on April 19, 2021.

The police spokesman said Otomoierewo and Urhiephroune, were returning home when they were abducted by four suspected kidnappers in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said the victims were rescued following a tip-off that they had been kidnapped by the criminals.

“On April 19, 2021, at about 03:32 hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oghara Division, CSP Jimoh Hassan, received information that one Otomierewo of Ibori Road, Oghara and his girlfriend Urhiephroune, were kidnapped by four armed men.

“They were returning to their house when the kidnappers blocked the victims’ unregistered Mercedes GLK car, and took them to a bush along Koko Road.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO swiftly mobilised patrol teams, vigilantes and anti-cultists to the bush.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the headlights of the police patrol vehicles, ran in different directions abandoning the victims, and the police were able to rescue them unhurt.

“The victims’ Mercedes Benz GLK, through technical intelligence, was later traced to Oviore, near Isiokolo in Ethiope East LGA.

“With the assistance of the Army, two of the suspected kidnappers, one Oghenetewhe ‘m’, surname unknown, and Gift ‘m’, surname also unknown, have been arrested and the vehicle recovered from them,” Bright said.

The police spokesman said that investigation was ongoing, while the command had launched a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

Similarly, Bright said that the command had also rescued two victims from their abductors at Ogor-Ivwreni Road, Ughelli North LGA, following a tip-off.

He said that the victims; Ovwenu Augustine and Victor Orogunu, were rescued on April 18, by the patrol team of the ‘A’ Division, Ughelli.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene include one Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. GBJ 73 FD Delta, one Hyundai car with Reg. No WWR 180 PR Delta and one Benz 200E with Reg. No. CL 193 ABJ Abuja,” he said.

Bright said that investigation was ongoing, and urged the public to always avail the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals and ensure a safer society. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

