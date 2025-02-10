Police in Benue begin 3rd-party vehicle insurance policy enforcement

The Police Command in Benue has begun the enforcement of 3rd party vehicle insurance policy in the state.

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Makurdi that the command started with public enlightenment.

She said the enforcement was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

Anene said that the IGP had ordered strict enforcement of the third-party motor insurance policy.

The PPRO explained that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Steve Yabanet, had during the command’s last monthly conference, ordered all area commanders, divisional police officers, and traffic officers to ensure compliance by motorists.

According to her, the enforcement began on Feb. 1.

“Those found without the 3rd Party insurance will face legal actions as stipulated by relevant laws.

“Motorists are advised to comply with this policy to avoid inconveniences that may come with the enforcement process.

“No arrest for now. Arrest will come when there is no compliance,” she said.

A motorist, John Targba, told NAN that the re-introduction of the policy, though a welcome development, would further make things more difficult for the citizens.

Targba said that the current economic situation in the country was alarming, adding that most families were living from hand to mouth.

He said the insurance policy was another added burden on the citizens who were already struggling to make ends meet.

He therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to shelve the idea for now, pending when the country’s economy improved.

However, a legal practitioner, Mr Bem Tyowom, said it was important for all vehicles to have an insurance policy.

Tyowom said that third-party insurance was not just a legal requirement in Nigeria; it is an essential safeguard for motorists and accident victims.

The lawyer explained that the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act and other relevant laws would give financial protection to third parties who suffer injuries, fatalities, or property damage from road accidents.

He said the aim was to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on the roads and enhance safety standards.

NAN reports that under Nigerian laws, every motorist must have a valid third-party insurance policy before legally operating a vehicle.

Section 68 of the Insurance Act of 2003 classifies failure to possess third-party insurance as a criminal offence punishable by a fine or imprisonment. (NAN)