Police in Benue arraign mother for allegedly killing her child with herbicide

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Police in Benue arraigned a 21-year-old mother, Nguse Nyita before a Makurdi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly feeding her one-year-old child with herbicide causing her death.

Police prosecutor, Insp Samuel Itodo told the court that Nguse of Agam Community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue thereby committed culpable homicide.

He said the police received the report of the crime on May 16 and the accused was promptly arrested and she voluntarily confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He added that the Nguse offence’s offence contravened the penal code of Benue 2004.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to June 21 for further mention. (NAN)