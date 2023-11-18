Saturday, November 18, 2023
Police in Bayelsa nab cultist, suspected killer of DPO in Rivers 

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
By Shedrack Frank

Police in Bayelsa have nabbed one of the suspected killers of SP Bako Angbashim, former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division in Rivers.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa, CSP Asinim Butswat, stated on Saturday that the suspect, Onyekachi Ikowa (43), the second-in-command to TuBaba, leader of the dreaded “Icelander’’ cult group in Rivers, was arrested on Nov. 18.

“Based on intelligence report that Ikowa was hibernating in Yenagoa after the callous murder of Late SP Angbashim in September, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Francis Iduh, charged that he be fished out.

“The suspect has been handed over to the police in Rivers further investigation,’’ Butswat stated. (NAN) 

