Police in Bayelsa arrest 6 suspected kidnappers, including woman [Picture]

Share the news













The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Monday that it had apprehended six suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in the state, including, a female, Ogeneima Omoni, 24.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat, who made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, said the arrest was effected by a combined team.

He said the team comprised operatives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and police command in the state.

Butswat said the 24-year-old female member of the gang from Ogbokuma, Abua/Odual LGA, Rivers, cooked for the suspected kidnappers in their den.

He said that the ring lieader, LongJohn Franklin, 24, aka ‘General Soft’, hailed from Abalamabie community in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers.

“He is an ex-convict and the head of the kidnappers’ camp in the creeks; he also engages in sea piracy and illegal oil refining.

The PPRO named other suspects to include Goodluck Ikiyou, 30, from Azuzuama community, Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa; and Chilowe Augustine, 19, from Edeoha community, Ahoada East LGA, Rivers.

Also in police net are Thankgod Manacssh, 28, from Opobo town in Opobo-Nkoro LGA of Rivers who is the second in command of the deadly Iceland Confraternity.

The police public relations officer said the sixth suspect, Chimaobi Nmeribe, 47, hailed from Umuahia South LGA of Abia.

Butswat said the suspects’ activities cut across Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta, adding that they had made useful statements.

He disclosed that others identified as Innocent Awelo Luke, Anthony Awelo Luke, Makiava and Ndubisi (a dismissed officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) were on the run.

The PPRO said that the exihibits recovered included two Toyota vehicles and pictorial and Video evidence of Franklin and Augustine displaying ransom collected from a Kidnapped victim. (NAN)

Related