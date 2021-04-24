Police in Adamawa confirm attack on personnel, death of 1 officer

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed one of its died and three others sustained injuries while trying to arrest a wanted criminal in the state.

The command’s , DSP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issue on Saturday in Yola.

Nguroje said the were attacked by no fewer than 60 armed hoodlums in Lafiya in Lamurde Government of the state.

“On April 24 between the hours of 12 midnight and 1 a.m. the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division were in Lafiya to effect arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

“Hoodlums numbering about 60 armed with dangerous weapons attacked the while trying to effect arrest of the wanted criminal.

“Following the attack, one , an ASP Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the supreme price while three others sustained various injuries,” he stated.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Aliyu Alhaji, had commiserated with the and friends of the deceased .

He warned consequences awaited any person or of persons who, under whatever guise, engaged in an unwarranted attack on any policeman.

The stated that the CP had directed all Divisional Police , Heads of Department, and Operational Commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and property.

According to him, investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be prosecuted in due .

He added: “The police command calls on members of the public to desist forthwith from attacking and police facilities.

“The command equally calls on members of the public to report anyone doing such to the nearest police or via these emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974 and 09053872326.” (NAN)

