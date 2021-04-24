The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed that one of its officers died and three others sustained injuries while trying to arrest a wanted criminal in the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issue on Saturday in Yola.

Nguroje said the policemen were attacked by no fewer than 60 armed hoodlums in Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government of the state.

“On April 24 between the hours of 12 midnight and 1 a.m. the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division were in Lafiya to effect arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

“Hoodlums numbering about 60 armed with dangerous weapons attacked the policemen while trying to effect arrest of the wanted criminal.

“Following the attack, one officer, an ASP Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the supreme price while three others sustained various injuries,” he stated.

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Aliyu Alhaji, had commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officer.

He warned that consequences awaited any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engaged in an unwarranted attack on any policeman.

The spokesman stated that the CP had directed all Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Department, and Operational Commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and property.

According to him, investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be prosecuted in due course.

He added: “The police command calls on members of the public to desist forthwith from attacking policemen and police facilities.

“The command equally calls on members of the public to report anyone doing such to the nearest police stations or via these emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974 and 09053872326.” (NAN)

